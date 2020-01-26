General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.
Shares of GE stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
