General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

