Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.27 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 59,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

