Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EYPT. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

