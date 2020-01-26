Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 206.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.