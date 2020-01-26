AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

