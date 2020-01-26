TheStreet Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

CLF stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 143,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

