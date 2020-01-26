Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird cut Extended Stay America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 360,461 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

