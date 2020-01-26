Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

