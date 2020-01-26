Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
