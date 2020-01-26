Financial Comparison: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45% Precision Therapeutics -674.64% -86.24% -50.92%

4.1% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Precision Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01 Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 7.90 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocugen and Precision Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Ocugen beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

