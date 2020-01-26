QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,826,591.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,276,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,527,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QAD by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

