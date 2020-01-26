PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

NYSE PMT opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

