Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given $21.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia acquired 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. acquired 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,007.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $294,991. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Triple-S Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Triple-S Management by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTS opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $430.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.