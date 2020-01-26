Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

