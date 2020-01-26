ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

ScanSource stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $895.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.99. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

