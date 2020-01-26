NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
