NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

