Zacks: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a strong buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $101.90 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:J opened at $97.00 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

