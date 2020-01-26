WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $70.79 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,352,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.