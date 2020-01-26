Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.57 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.