Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.57 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MXIM stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Earnings History for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Maxim Integrated Products Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Maxim Integrated Products Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
F5 Networks to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
F5 Networks to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Crane to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Crane to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Bank of Marin Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Bank of Marin Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Apple Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Apple Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Stryker to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Stryker to Release Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report