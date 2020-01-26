F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to be announcing its Q1 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFIV opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.57.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

