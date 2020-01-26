Crane (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY19 guidance at $5.90-6.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crane stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

