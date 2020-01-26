Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $33,808.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,514 shares of company stock worth $697,980 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

