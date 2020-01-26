Apple (AAPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

