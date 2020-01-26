Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its Q4 guidance at $2.43 to $2.48 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average of $211.33. Stryker has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.