AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

