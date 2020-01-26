Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $108,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,387. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

