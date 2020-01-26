MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.74

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), with a volume of 374904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.71 ($2.63).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 32.67 and a current ratio of 32.67.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

