Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $481.80

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 481.80 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 479.90 ($6.31), with a volume of 628015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.60 ($6.15).

A number of research firms recently commented on RTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of -90.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 445.72.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

