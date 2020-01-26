GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,852.40

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,852.40 ($24.37) and last traded at GBX 1,850.48 ($24.34), with a volume of 1704602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,823 ($23.98).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,879.13 ($24.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,791.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,714.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have bought a total of 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,837 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

