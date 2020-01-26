Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 12-Month High at $656.00

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 656 ($8.63) and last traded at GBX 648.40 ($8.53), with a volume of 48619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($8.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.78 million and a PE ratio of -541.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 638.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.69.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

