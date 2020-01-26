Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) fell 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 487,545 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 103,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

