MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.93, approximately 181,369 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,225,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.73.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.82.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.