Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Sets New 12-Month High at $281.79

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $281.79 and last traded at $280.06, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after buying an additional 555,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,471,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 764.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,750,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

