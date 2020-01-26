Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.40

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €156.40 ($181.86) and last traded at €156.00 ($181.40), with a volume of 10364 shares. The stock had previously closed at €150.00 ($174.42).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17. The company has a market cap of $808.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €139.41 and its 200 day moving average is €117.55.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

