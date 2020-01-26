Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.40

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €156.40 ($181.86) and last traded at €156.00 ($181.40), with a volume of 10364 shares. The stock had previously closed at €150.00 ($174.42).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17. The company has a market cap of $808.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €139.41 and its 200 day moving average is €117.55.

About Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MFF Capital Investments Hits New 52-Week High at $3.74
MFF Capital Investments Hits New 52-Week High at $3.74
Rentokil Initial Sets New 12-Month High at $481.80
Rentokil Initial Sets New 12-Month High at $481.80
GlaxoSmithKline Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,852.40
GlaxoSmithKline Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,852.40
Law Debenture Hits New 12-Month High at $656.00
Law Debenture Hits New 12-Month High at $656.00
Kintavar Exploration Stock Price Down 18.5%
Kintavar Exploration Stock Price Down 18.5%
MEG Energy Stock Price Down 2.7%
MEG Energy Stock Price Down 2.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report