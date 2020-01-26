Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.52

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 1860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,274,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek US by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

