Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.11

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 3044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

