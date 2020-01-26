TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.00

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 69408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

