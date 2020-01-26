TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.00

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 69408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.