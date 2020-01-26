Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 8,075 ($106.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 6,600 ($86.82).

Several other research firms have also commented on FERG. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

LON FERG opened at GBX 7,050 ($92.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,956.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,422.33. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

