BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) target price (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,784.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,780.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

