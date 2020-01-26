Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at UBS Group

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 293.82 ($3.87).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 260.70 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.