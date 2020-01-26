UBS Group Lowers Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 300

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ibstock to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 287.13 ($3.78).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.08.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

