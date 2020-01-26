Jefferies Financial Group Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 252

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.31) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 173.44 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.56. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.