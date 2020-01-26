Experian (LON:EXPN) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPN. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,693 ($35.42) on Wednesday. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54). The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,556.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,494.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.