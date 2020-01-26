BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,784.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.09.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

