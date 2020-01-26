Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon reiterated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ted Baker to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 274.80 ($3.61) on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 632.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 million and a P/E ratio of 105.69.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.