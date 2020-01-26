Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 674 ($8.87).

LON NETW opened at GBX 576 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

