AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 295 ($3.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.87) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

LON:AJB opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.24) on Wednesday. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider Andrew James Bell bought 5,500,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100,000 ($30,386,740.33).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

