J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JDW. Barclays lifted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

JDW opened at GBX 1,572 ($20.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,620.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,547.46. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

