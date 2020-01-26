AA (LON:AA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 125 ($1.64).

AA stock opened at GBX 52.55 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.20. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

