Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Berkeley Group to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

LON BKG opened at GBX 5,406 ($71.11) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,921.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

