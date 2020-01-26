Van Elle (LON:VANL) Given New GBX 55 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Van Elle (LON:VANL) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LON VANL opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Van Elle has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.21.

Get Van Elle alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Van Elle’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.